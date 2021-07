Thank you for your company tonight, and throughout this series. After those one-sided exhibitions it was nice to have some back-and-forth to round it all off. Following all the doom-and-gloom around the Maroons, they showed that when they’re on their game they’re not light years behind the Blues. But this series also showed that if they’re shorn of any of their star core they will struggle to replace them. Ponga transformed Queensland tonight, and whoever’s in charge next season must be crossing all their fingers and toes that he, Munster and Grant are available for all three encounters.