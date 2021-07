(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s state-licensed casinos saw a post-pandemic surge and set a record for the fiscal year that ended in June. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says gross revenue was more than one-and-a-half billion dollars. Ohorilko says the adjusted gross receipts this last fiscal year were our highest to date. He says with many entertainment venues still not open — people visited one of the 19 casinos in record numbers. The gross revenue is 412 million dollars more than the previous fiscal year, and attendance was up by more than 860-thousand compared to the year before when there were pandemic shutdowns. The news comes on the heels of the the Iowa Lottery setting a revenue record through May with the June numbers still remaining to be tallied for their fiscal year.