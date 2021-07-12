Magistrate News

The following criminal complaints have been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate office:. David Marshall Hedrick, Parsons, was charged with one count Obstruction of Justice and one count Disorderly Conduct. According to the complaint on Wednesday, July 7, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sheriff J.E. Kopec was court bailiff when a case was being heard. A decision was made in the case by the judge that was displeasing to the accused, whom was present in the courtroom. Hedrick was asked to leave the courtroom and would not. Backup was called and upon arrival Hedrick was taken into custody.