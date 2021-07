PARLIAMENTARY GAMES — A pair of stories up from CNN and POLITICO spotlight Democrats’ upcoming gambit to back-door immigration reform through the reconciliation process — Senate parliamentarian be damned. “Top Democrats, with the support of the White House, are planning to tuck a handful of immigration measures into their forthcoming $3.5 trillion spending bill. The tactic — which just months ago seemed like a long shot even to liberals — is now widely seen as President JOE BIDEN’S best shot at confronting one of Washington’s policy leviathans and delivering on a decades-long party promise,” our Sarah Ferris, Burgess Everett and Laura Barrón-López report.