Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Draft 2021: Sooners pitcher Wyatt Olds selected in 7th round by Boston Red Sox

By Colton Sulley, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma pitcher Wyatt Olds was selected with the No. 196 pick of the seventh round in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Olds was a relief pitcher for two seasons before switching to a starting role in the rotation in 2021. He led OU with 31 relief appearances as a freshman, made two starts during the shortened 2020 season and made 11 starts in 2021 sporting a 5.23 earned runs average with 101 strikeouts in just 75 and two-thirds innings.

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Mlb Draft#Relief Pitcher#Https#Mlb Draft 2021#The Boston Red Sox#Mlb Draft Tracker#Mlbdrafttracker#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Orioles Reportedly Listening On Trey Mancini; Should Red Sox Pursue Him?

An obvious need for the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline is improved first base depth, be that as a full-time starter or capable platoon player. On paper, Trey Mancini makes a lot of sense. And wouldn’t you know it, the miles-out-of-the-playoff-picture Baltimore Orioles are getting calls on...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB insider predicts Red Sox will land Anthony Rizzo

Could Anthony Rizzo return to where his professional baseball career began?. The veteran first baseman is one of several Chicago Cubs players reportedly on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney sees Rizzo and the Boston Red Sox -- who drafted him in 2007 -- as a match made in heaven.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox trade deadline targets: Starting pitchers

The Boston Red Sox rotation could soon be getting some reinforcements. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday that Boston is among the contending teams actively scouring the starting pitching market ahead of Friday's trade deadline. The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies also are looking for rotation help, per the report.
MLBNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLB985thesportshub.com

What the scouts are saying about Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer

On Sunday night, the Red Sox used the fourth overall pick in the MLB Draft on high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. It’s the highest the Red Sox have taken a position player in over 50 years. Naturally, casual fans may be a little less familiar with high school prospects than...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Boston Red Sox can make to be World Series favorites

The Boston Red Sox are in good position to contend for the World Series out of the American League. They can improve their odds by making these three trades. The Boston Red Sox had themselves a great first half to the 2021 season. Not only did they have five All-Star representatives in the Midsummer Classic, but they entered the break sitting atop the AL East standings.
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy