MLB Draft 2021: Sooners pitcher Wyatt Olds selected in 7th round by Boston Red Sox
Oklahoma pitcher Wyatt Olds was selected with the No. 196 pick of the seventh round in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Olds was a relief pitcher for two seasons before switching to a starting role in the rotation in 2021. He led OU with 31 relief appearances as a freshman, made two starts during the shortened 2020 season and made 11 starts in 2021 sporting a 5.23 earned runs average with 101 strikeouts in just 75 and two-thirds innings.www.oudaily.com
Comments / 0