Conversation with Violinist Nicole Cherry: Overcoming Historical Racism in Classical Music

July 29, 2021, 12:43 PM · So I just finished my last lesson before the school year starts, and my private teacher is taking a break for one week, and has asked me to come up of a list of repertoire that I would like to tackle for the next school year(within reason, like I can’t just demand to learn Beethoven VC when I just finished Bruch). On the concerto side, we already planned to do Lalo next(all movements) and then after that Mendelssohn(all movements). So I need help deciding on what repertoire I would want to learn next divided into 3 categories(solo Bach, sonatas, and showpieces). Any suggestions for them around my level(Bruch).