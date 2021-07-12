Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

As crackdown looms, South Korea's defiant crypto fans dig in

By Joori Roh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqYTA_0auqq1S900

SEOUL (Reuters) - Yun Hae-ri, a 26-year-old South Korean cryptocurrency investor, has seen the value of a coin named Metadium nearly wiped out since she bought it in April.

Like many South Korean retail investors, Yun has thousands of won in smaller cryptocurrencies, seen as alternatives to bitcoin, which have plummeted in value as regulators crack down on the sector.

By Sept. 24, South Korea’s numerous cryptocurrency exchanges will need to disclose risk management and partner with banks to ensure trading accounts are held by real people.

The rules, analysts say, could result in exchanges delisting hundreds of such “altcoins” as they vie for tie-ups with banks.

“I have to admit that I did not look at the operator’s financial statement, but mostly invested based on the coin’s popularity and appearance on media and friends’ recommendation,” said Yun, who trades Metadium on Upbit, the country’s largest crypto exchange. She now worries Metadium could be delisted ahead of the September deadline.

The new law was passed in early March and since then, only four of more than 60 exchanges--Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit--have secured the partnerships with banks needed to be registered as virtual asset service providers.

The law also requires them to obtain a security certificate from South Korea’s internet security agency. Only 20 exchanges had received such certificates as of May.

Metadium’s price plunged as much as 94% from early April to 32.1 won ($0.0281) in late June on Upbit, as several local cryptocurrency exchanges took dozens of altcoins off their platforms.

In late June, Upbit halted trading of 24 altcoins, such as Komodo, AdEx, Lbry Credits, Ignis, Pica and Lambda. Another major operator Bithumb nixed four coins last week.

Smaller operator Probit removed 145 coins all at once in June, sparking concern among investors that more coins could be removed as the September deadline approaches.

Both Upbit and Bithumb officials told Reuters that the delistings were part of their periodical coin reviews, not because of the new regulation.

However, both the number of listed coins and their risk profiles would be weighed by banks as factors in their choices around exchange partnerships, according to opposition lawmaker Yoon Doo-hyun’s office.

GOPAX, one of the more popular exchanges outside of Korea’s major four, said it is in talks with multiple banks and was optimistic about meeting all requirements ahead of the deadline.

‘HODL’

The regulation targets money laundering and high leverage among young South Koreans betting on a sector that has seen coins such as ether halve after rapid surges.

According to data gathered by the office of another opposition lawmaker, Kwon Eun-hee, more than two-thirds of new investors on the four major exchanges during the first quarter were under 40.

BofA Securities said in a report published in May that the estimated daily volume of South Korean cryptocurrency trading reached 1,480 trillion won in the first quarter, sometimes exceeding the combined trading volume on the KOSPI and KOSDAQ stock exchanges.

An official at the Financial Services Commission told Reuters that exchanges that didn’t meet new regulations would not necessarily need to close, but they would not be able trade in the won.

“The revised law itself is aimed at preventing illegal money laundering activities. There are laws on user protection and market stability pending and they should be able to further address issues with (cryptocurrency exchange) users,” he said.

Many investors, meanwhile, are determined to “hold on for dear life”, or “HODL” as it’s know in the cryptocurrency community.

Lee Jai-kyung, 27, who invested 40 million won ($35,156.18) in cryptocurrencies, says he has lost 56% on his holdings but has no plan on cutting his losses.

“I’m going to leave my coin investment as it is because I’ve lost so much already there’s no point in withdrawing now,” Lee said. “More than that, I’ll be holding on to it because I believe that there will be another price surge later this year.”

($1 = 1,143.7300 won)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Komodo Adex#Ignis#Probit#Gopax#South Koreans#Bofa Securities#Kospi#Kosdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Economydecrypt.co

China's Ongoing Crypto Crackdown Is All About Perception

Calling it a blood bath is an understatement. On July 23, Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged as Beijing issued new regulations cracking down on education technology companies that provide services such as tutoring. New Oriental, an institute where your correspondent spent a good amount of her youth in Beijing, dropped 60% when the market opened. Others saw their market caps decline by more than 50%.
Worldkfgo.com

South Africa, Russia local currency govt bonds attractive -Morgan Stanley

LONDON (Reuters) – South Africa and Russia local currency government bond markets are undervalued as a rally in U.S. Treasuries and idiosyncratic issues in those emerging markets creates cheap pricing, a Morgan Stanley emerging market and FX strategist said on Tuesday. “We’re actually starting to see some decent value emerging...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South Korea's Q2 GDP grows at fastest annual pace in a decade

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter thanks to a pick up in consumption, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% year-on-year in the April-June after rising 1.9%...
Lifestylenortheastern.edu

Jeju-do: South Korea’s Island Jem

It was a sight that I never thought I was going to see in Seoul: palm trees. A cluster of palm trees lined the front of the airport, gently waving at our group with a slight dance from left to right. It was a feeling that I never thought I...
Japaninvesting.com

China Crackdown Sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Marketmind: A China crackdown

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. World stocks snapped a four-day rising streak on Monday as a widening crackdown on some parts of the world’s second biggest economy by regulators sent shudders through global markets. Education stocks tumbled as Beijing's crackdown on for-profit tutoring sent blue-chip Chinese...
Income Taxu.today

South Korea to Seize Funds Held on Crypto Exchanges to Fight Tax Evasion

The South Korean finance ministry is looking for an additional way to fight tax evasion by crypto investors, reports Reuters. Korean regulators have proposed a review of the existing tax codes that are not currently allowing tax authorities to seize crypto assets that are being held by tax evaders. According to the new proposal, authorities will be able to seize digital assets that are held in individual crypto wallets.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: South Korea wins men’s team gold in archery

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. South Korea has defended its Olympic men’s archery team title at the Tokyo Games. Energetic 17-year-old Kim Je-deok came up clutch in the semifinals to hold...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

China's crackdown signals an oncoming crypto ban, Bobby Lee says

Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist and Ballet CEO Bobby Lee recently discussed the implications of China’s ongoing crackdown on cryptocurrency. Despite the government’s support for a digital renminbi, Lee suggested that Beijing has no interest in nurturing the cryptocurrency industry. Considering his collisions with the Chinese government during his stint in running...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market

July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy. Pyongyang propaganda service DPRK Today said that home ownership is a "lifelong dream" for the people of South...
Worldinvesting.com

South Korea to take action against unregistered crypto exchanges

The South Korean government announced today that crypto exchanges will face punishment if they have not voluntarily registered with the country’s authorities by September 24. This new set of regulations will reportedly affect both exchanges based in South Korea and foreign exchanges that operate in Korean markets. According to the...
Worldambcrypto.com

South Korea: KFIU’s notice to 27 foreign crypto-exchanges fuels shutdown concerns

South Korean regulators are ramping up measures to protect its citizens from fraudulent activities carried on by foreign crypto-projects. In fact, it has now announced that it will be blocking foreign crypto-exchanges that target Koreans unless they are registered with South Korea’s anti-money laundering body. As per the country’s financial...
Musicclassicfm.com

What is South Korea’s national anthem, and what are the lyrics?

South Korea’s national anthem is a song called ‘Aegukga’ with a fascinating history, and links to the country’s northern neighbour. South Korea, officially called the Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia that’s located on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. South Korea’s national anthem is a...
WorldBusiness Insider

Fitch Maintains South Korea's Sovereign Ratings

(RTTNews) - Fitch Ratings maintained the sovereign ratings of South Korea with a 'stable' outlook, on Thursday. The agency said 'AA-' rating balances robust external finances, resilient macroeconomic performance and moderate fiscal headroom against geopolitical risks related to North Korea and medium-term structural challenges from an ageing population. The economy...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchanges Have to Register with South Korea Regulator by September or Risk a Ban

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in South Korea could face severe penalties if they fail to register with the FSC by late September. Foreign virtual asset services providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges operating in South Korea, have until September 24th, 2021, to register with the local regulator. Otherwise, they risk being blocked from providing services to Koreans, said the Financial Services Commission.
Public HealthNWI.com

South Korea's latest virus surge spreads outside capital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported a new high in daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, as a surge spreading beyond the capital puts pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. New cases have exceeded 1,000 a day for two weeks amid a slow vaccination campaign, lax public...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

South Korea-Japan summit canceled due to diplomat's remarks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga due to comments made by a senior diplomat at Japan's embassy in Seoul. The cancelation of the summit came after Seoul delivered a protest following news reports on Friday that a senior diplomat at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy