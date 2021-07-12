Dana Slamp

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Picking a go-to daily beverage is a critical choice to make when you are trying to lose weight and slim down. Choose a bottled smoothie, sweet iced tea, soda, juice, or other high-calorie drink and you could be swallowing hundreds of extra calories without even realizing it. Liquid calories are...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I'm assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
When it comes to lowering cholesterol, there is no single exercise that works. Reducing cholesterol levels requires a combination of diet, exercise, lifestyle modifications, and medication if necessary. However, regular exercise can help promote good health overall, especially if you incorporate aerobic exercises and resistance training. How often should you...
Physical therapy is often just viewed as a way for injured individuals to regain some strength and get back on their feet, but a physical therapy routine can offer so much more than that. In fact, physical therapy can actually help to reduce your risk of some really serious health risks and diseases. In today’s blog, we take a look at five health risks that can be reduced with the help of a comprehensive physical therapy program.
Most of us know the importance of exercise and healthy eating habits to promote heart health, but do you know that nutrition and lifestyle also impact the health of your brain? It is never too late to incorporate healthy habits into your daily life to protect your brain. The national Alzheimer’s Association recommends ten ways to help take care of your brain.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A few neighbors formed a running group to train for a marathon in 2021. I’m thinking about joining them as I know that running can be good exercise, but I’ve never run before. Is running a marathon actually good for my health? Should I do certain things to avoid injuries?
Up to one-quarter of people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Anxiety and hallucinations can be signs of a serious vitamin B12 deficiency. These are not the only psychological symptoms that have been linked to vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and memory problems have also been linked to a deficiency in...
We’ve all heard this classic fitness guideline before: Exercise 30 minutes a day, and you’re the picture of health! Yes, just 30 minutes of movement is all it takes. But have you ever stopped to think about what 30 minutes is compared with your entire day?. Two percent. Just two...
Zinc is one of the buzziest minerals at the moment, as people prioritize immune health and overall wellness. The trace element is vital for optimal human health and supports many of the body’s processes. Plus, its immune boosting potential is unparalleled. Below, nutrition experts explain everything you need to know about Zinc.
Vitamin K is a nutrient that is important for maintaining healthy blood vessels. It is found in leafy greens, such as lettuce, kale and spinach, and in some vegetable oils, especially soybean and canola. In a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found older adults...
A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
There’s a good reason magnesium is often called “The Magic Mineral” – it plays a crucial role in over 300 enzymatic reactions within the body, impacting everything from energy metabolism and stress management to hormone balance, detoxification, sleep, and the creation of proteins. (1) Years ago, I discovered it was the key to easing my restless legs at night, which did indeed feel pretty magical after years of suffering.
NattoPharma’s sales of vitamin K2 increased by over 60% in the last year, with combination formulas featuring vitamins K2 and D3 the strongest, says the vitamin K2 supplier. “We attribute that lift to COVID,” Elise Kaiser, Vice President of Sales, Americas, NattoPharma, told NutraIngredients-USA. As reported previously by NutraIngredients-USA, a...
Most people underestimate the importance of good vision until they experience an issue. However, people who take their sight for granted will have a greater risk of eye conditions in later life, such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. If you're guilty of neglecting your peepers and want to...
People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
