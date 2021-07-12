2021 MLB Draft: Sooners pitcher Jason Ruffcorn selected in 8th round by Philadelphia Phillies

In their final game prior to the all-star break, the Phillies were able to hold off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Fenway to make it back to 44-44 and a dead even .500 record. It was an admirable effort, especially considering the fact that the Phillies lost multiple players to COVID contact tracing, including scheduled starter Aaron Nola and 3rd baseman Alec Bohm, just hours before game time. It wasn’t the easiest road, and with a red hot NL West and a still strong New York Mets team to chase down, .500 won’t get the Phillies into the playoffs. But all things considered, the fan base should absolutely be satisfied with the first half of the Phillies season and where the team stands at the break, mainly because of what they have overcome so far.