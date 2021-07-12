2021 MLB Draft: Sooners pitcher Jason Ruffcorn selected in 8th round by Philadelphia Phillies
Oklahoma pitcher Jason Ruffcorn was taken with the No. 235 pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The redshirt senior was dominant in the bullpen in his three years with the Sooners, posting a career 3.09 earned-run average. In 2019 he received Second Team All-Big 12 honors after leading the conference in saves with 11. He finished with a zero in the shortened 2020 season before finishing with a four ERA while making three starts in 2021.www.oudaily.com
