This week we are going to discuss an autoimmune condition that is relatively common but also relatively unknown—psoriatic arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis is a condition that sometimes accompanies psoriasis of the skin where patients suffer patches of psoriasis accompanied by joint pain. Sometimes with psoriatic arthritis, the psoriasis begins first and sometimes the joint pain begins first. In both cases, these are chronic diseases that get worse over time but do wax and wane over time with flares. A flare is when the joint pain becomes suddenly worse and maintains this worse condition for some time before subsiding. Patients who suffer from psoriatic arthritis often experience flares on and off of both psoriasis and of the joint pain.