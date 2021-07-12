Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Psoriatic arthritis

By Mark McDonald
southplattesentinel.com
 16 days ago

This week we are going to discuss an autoimmune condition that is relatively common but also relatively unknown—psoriatic arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis is a condition that sometimes accompanies psoriasis of the skin where patients suffer patches of psoriasis accompanied by joint pain. Sometimes with psoriatic arthritis, the psoriasis begins first and sometimes the joint pain begins first. In both cases, these are chronic diseases that get worse over time but do wax and wane over time with flares. A flare is when the joint pain becomes suddenly worse and maintains this worse condition for some time before subsiding. Patients who suffer from psoriatic arthritis often experience flares on and off of both psoriasis and of the joint pain.

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriatic Arthritis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Back Pain#Skin Diseases#Chronic Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease

Lumbar degenerative disc disease affects millions of people worldwide, and there are new treatments to help treat the condition. Lifestyle changes such as strengthening your core, eating well, and staying hydrated can help prevent disc degeneration. New treatments for degenerated discs include stopping the surrounding nerves from sending pain signals...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Why are arthritis symptoms worse at night?

Many people notice that their arthritis symptoms get worse at night. When this occurs, it can be hard for people to sleep, leaving them exhausted in the morning and potentially contributing to daytime pain or fatigue. It is common for pain to get worse at night. A 2020 study found...
HealthMedical News Today

What to know about sugar and arthritis

Arthritis causes chronic joint inflammation that can spread to other parts of the body. Researchers are finding more evidence to link sugar and arthritis, and sugar is known to worsen symptoms in people with the condition. Some types of arthritis include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and gout. Many people...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Can You Live a Long Life With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease. It is caused when the immune system erroneously attacks its own body tissues. Like several other autoimmune diseases, RA is more common in women than men. Women are two to three times more likely to have RA than men. In this condition, the immune system attacks the joints. However, it can also affect other body tissues and cause problems in organs, such as the heart, lungs and eyes. The disease can affect many joints in the body at the same time. RA commonly affects joints in the hands, wrists and knees. In a joint affected by RA, the lining of the joint becomes inflamed, which damages the joint tissue.
Diseases & Treatmentstomahawkleader.com

Juvenile arthritis: Although cause unknown, many treatment options available

WISCONSIN – July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month. The American College of Rheumatology says about one child in every 1,000 develops some type of chronic arthritis. These disorders can affect children at any age, although rarely in the first six months of life. It is estimated that around 300,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with the condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Are the 7 Diagnostic Criteria for Rheumatoid Arthritis?

The seven diagnostic criteria for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which were defined in the year 1987 and followed until 2010 in all clinical trials, include the following:. Morning stiffness in and around joints lasting at least one hour before maximal improvement. Soft tissue swelling of three or more joint areas observed...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

Reducing Your Arthritis Risk When You Have Ulcerative Colitis

As if gut pain from ulcerative colitis weren't enough, as many as 30 percent of people with an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis, will develop problems with their joints, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Indeed, arthritis is the most common complication that occurs beyond the intestines.
FitnessPosted by
92.9 NIN

How This Doctor Used Diet to Heal His Arthritis

From the age of 17, Dr. Micah Yu has been dealing with gout, a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, redness, and tenderness in joints. Over time, as he continued to eat a Standard American Diet (SAD), his gout pain transformed to another form of arthritis, affecting multiple joints in his body. For over a decade, he experienced high inflammatory markers, which were linked to his consumption of processed and refined foods.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

6 high-tech innovations for seniors with arthritis

As people begin to age, they often encounter adverse health conditions for the first time due to long-term bodily wear and tear. From cardiovascular diseases that cause your heart to work in overdrive to hypertension resulting in dangerous blood pressure imbalances, seniors are no stranger to chronic, life-altering ailments. A...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Assistive Devices: Living Better With Arthritis

If you’re living with arthritis, certain assistive devices and changes around your home can help you tackle everyday chores with less pain and move around more easily and safely. “When you have to do the same task every day or very frequently, the small changes or tools that allow independence...
Sioux Falls, SDCapital Journal

Joint replacement stops arthritis pain

The progressive pain of arthritis is something more than 80 million Americans face every day as it nags at their knees and saps their spirits with its aches and discomforts. While patients may battle these symptoms, sometimes for years, joint replacement surgery can “win” that fight once and for all.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Chronic Pain in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Curr Pain Headache Rep. 2021 Jul 16;25(9):59. doi: 10.1007/s11916-021-00973-0. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Chronic pain is highly prevalent in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and can cause various physical and psychological impairments. Unfortunately, the appropriate diagnosis of chronic pain syndromes in this population can be challenging because pain may be primary to RA-specific inflammation and/or secondary to other conditions, typically osteoarthritis (OA) and fibromyalgia (FM). This disparity further poses a clinical challenge, given that chronic pain can often be discordant or undetected with standard RA-specific surveillance strategies, including serological markers and imaging studies. In this review, we provide a robust exploration of chronic pain in the RA population with emphasis on epidemiology, mechanisms, and management strategies.
Cancerajmc.com

Secukinumab Effective in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis Regardless of TNFi History

Patients who were tumor necrosis factor inhibitor naive generally had better responses to secukinumab compared with those who were inadequate responders—but both groups benefited. Patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) saw their symptoms improve with Cosentyx (secukinumab), regardless of whether they had previously been prescribed tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi), according...
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Learning more about juvenile arthritis

SHREVEPORT, La. - Juvenile Arthritis, also known as Pediatric Rheumatic Disease, impacts 300,000 children under the age of 16 across the United States. In adults, the most common type of arthritis is wear and tear on the body, but in children it is a different story. "In young adults and...
FitnessDaily Telegram

Silver Threads: Exercising in younger years can alleviate forms of arthritis

Arthritis refers to inflammation in a joint, and there are more than 100 forms of arthritis according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Osteoarthritis is the most common, affecting more than 32.5 million Americans, and it’s caused by the wear and tear on our joints over the years. Some people are genetically predisposed to it, but it can also be accelerated by repetitive or physically stressful activities or injuries.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Association of Actinic Keratosis with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis: A Nationwide Population-Based Study in Korea

Acta Derm Venereol. 2021 Jul 15. doi: 10.2340/00015555-3877. Online ahead of print. There have been no epidemiological studies identifying associations between systemic inflammatory diseases and actinic keratosis. This study used a large nationwide database to investigate the associations between actinic keratosis and systemic inflammatory diseases. Records of patients over 20 years of age newly diagnosed with actinic keratosis (n = 64,659) from 2012 to 2017 were analysed. A control population of individuals without actinic keratosis, matched for age, sex, and year of claim, who visited an outpatient clinic, was sampled at a ratio of 1:1 (n = 64,659). Both cohorts were analysed for the presence of systemic inflammatory diseases within at least 5 years prior to diagnosis of actinic keratosis. Patients with actinic keratosis exhibited higher odds ratios for rheumatoid arthritis (1.336; 95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.161-1.537)) and psoriasis (1.513; 95% CI 1.435-1.595) compared with the control group on multivariate analysis. However, the proportions of Behçet’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and multiple sclerosis in the actinic keratosis group were not statistically significant.
Diseases & TreatmentsSequim Gazette

Blue Heron Health News Arthritis Strategy Reviews: Worth It?

The Arthritis Strategy by Shelly Manning is an intense twenty-one-day program designed for use by individuals who have arthritis. The common belief among people living with arthritis is that the disease can only be managed and not cured. It’s a theory that only applies to those who choose to approach...
Bethesda, MDdoctorslounge.com

Arthritis Rate ID’d After Posterior Shoulder Stabilization

Incidence of glenohumeral arthritis 1.7 per 100 person-years for posterior shoulder instability requiring surgical fixation. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among active-duty service members with posterior shoulder instability requiring surgical fixation, 12.7 percent develop glenohumeral arthritis, according to a study presented at the combined annual meeting of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Association of North America, held from July 7 to 11 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy