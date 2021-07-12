Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Draft 2021: Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman selected in 5th round by New York Yankees

By Colton Sulley, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was taken with the No. 153 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday. Hardman started for OU as its first baseman over the past three seasons. He led the team with a .306 batting average as a redshirt freshman, batted .270 during the shortened 2020 season and exploded in 2021 as he led the Big 12 Conference with a .397 batting average and 89 hits while adding 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#First Baseman#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft 2021#The New York Yankees#Ou#First Team#Perfect Game#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBWIFR

Chicago Cubs trade first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple reports say Chicago Cubs have traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. FOX Sports, ESPN and many other sports organizations have confirmed the trade of the Cubs favorite, who’s been on the team since 2012. A few reports are saying in exchange,...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees-Red Sox game postponed amid New York’s developing COVID-19 scare, MLB releases statement

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox game has been postponed due to the Yankees’ developing COVID-19 situation, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.
MLBWicked Local

From fan to draft pick: Nobles' Ben Rice selected by New York Yankees

Former Noble and Greenough in Dedham standout Ben Rice had no problem displaying his New York Yankees fandom as a kid. Rice made sure to show up to his first-grade picture day in a Yankees jersey. Now Rice is one step closer to donning the pinstripes on a more permanent...
MLBallfans.co

2021 MLB Draft Recap: New York Yankees

It’s obvious that the Yankees really struggled way below expectations in the first half. When the pitching was on, they lacked clutch hitting, and vice versa. In the MLB Draft, they focused on several positions that will help them add depth. Their farm system has been really strong this year and has gotten even stronger with the selections they made.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brooks Kriske ties unfortunate MLB mark

Every baseball player dreams of making history at some point in their career. Those historic feats are always positive, setting records for hits or strikeouts, finding ways to help their team go on to glory. While New York Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske made history on Thursday night, it was not the type of history he would have wanted.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from Texas

The New York Yankees have reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal has not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/28

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson go on COVID-19 IL

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.

Comments / 0

Community Policy