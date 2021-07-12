MLB Draft 2021: Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman selected in 5th round by New York Yankees
Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was taken with the No. 153 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday. Hardman started for OU as its first baseman over the past three seasons. He led the team with a .306 batting average as a redshirt freshman, batted .270 during the shortened 2020 season and exploded in 2021 as he led the Big 12 Conference with a .397 batting average and 89 hits while adding 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.www.oudaily.com
