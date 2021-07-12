The 5:00 News: East Rosemary Street, Season Tickets and Wolf-Dog Hybrids
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares local news headlines from Orange and Chatham Counties to start the week on Monday, July 12. Chapel Hill Police provide updates from a car crash and resulting power outage on East Franklin Street, while East Rosemary Street prepares for major redevelopment. UNC campus continues to see demonstrations around the university’s relationship with race. Orange County Animal Services is trapping several wild dogs that may have been bred with a captive wolf. Plus: several UNC baseball players are drafted and UNC football sells out of season tickets.chapelboro.com
Comments / 0