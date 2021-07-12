Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

The 5:00 News: East Rosemary Street, Season Tickets and Wolf-Dog Hybrids

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares local news headlines from Orange and Chatham Counties to start the week on Monday, July 12. Chapel Hill Police provide updates from a car crash and resulting power outage on East Franklin Street, while East Rosemary Street prepares for major redevelopment. UNC campus continues to see demonstrations around the university’s relationship with race. Orange County Animal Services is trapping several wild dogs that may have been bred with a captive wolf. Plus: several UNC baseball players are drafted and UNC football sells out of season tickets.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Lifestyle
Orange County, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Chapel Hill, NC
County
Orange County, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Franklin Street#Unc#Rosemary#Football#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy