Mitchell Rosen: Parents, adult children are redefining their relationships

You may be hurting or afraid. Show up. We’ll gather healing on the way. Show up. We will be strong, we will be brave. Show up. Dream of the world we will create. Show up. Joe Davis is an artist, educator, and speaker “committed to activism and compelled to create work that celebrates social transformation, healing, and liberation,” and he is presenting his poem “Show Up” during the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF)’s annual Proctor Institute for Child Advocacy Ministry being held virtually from Tuesday through Thursday. All are welcome and attendance is free. The Proctor Institute gathers clergy, seminarians, Christian educators, young adult leaders, community organizers, and other faith-based advocates for spiritual renewal, networking, movement-building, and theological reflection about the urgent needs of children at the intersection of race and poverty. This year’s theme is “Listening to the Children: A Radical Revolution of Values.” Davis is a former participant in the Proctor Institute’s Dale P. Andrews Freedom Seminary, an immersion experience for seminary students who also wish to “show up” and work with communities fighting systemic injustices that impact children and youths.