Older people who use a device to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease or dementia, a recent study has found. Researchers at Michigan Medicine looked at 50,000 Medicare recipients over age 65 who had been diagnosed with OSA. They found that people who used positive airway pressure devices (also known as CPAP) were less likely to be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease in the next three years than people who didn't use positive airway pressure.