Belton, TX

TxDOT announces I35 overnight lane closures

Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 15 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation — Waco District will be conducting overnight lane closures for I35 in Belton beginning tonight.

Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, crews will be closing two inside southbound mainlanes on I-35 between Central Avenue and SL 121.

Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15, crews will close two outside southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Central Avenue and SL 121, and exit ramps to SH 317, I-14, and SL 121. Traffic can use the Central Avenue exit, however on-ramps to 6th Avenue and Central Avenue will also be closed.

The closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on each day, however the scheduled are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. All closures are to allow crews to safely complete bridge joint work along I-35.

For updates regarding the overnight lane closures, visit Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

