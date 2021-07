Chabad of the Tri-Valley canceled its summer day camp for the rest of the season last week after five youth attending the camp tested positive for COVID-19. All in-person events at Chabad's Center of Jewish Life on Hopyard Road in Pleasanton were called off through the weekend while the building was cleaned and disinfected as an extra precaution, according to Rabbi Raleigh Resnick. He said no other positive tests had been confirmed to date, including none among counselors, junior counselors, coaches or camp volunteers at the day camp.