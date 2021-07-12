Cancel
Wisconsin State

7-day average of COVID-19 cases back into triple digits in Wisconsin

By WEAU 13 News
WEAU-TV 13
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Statewide, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases rose from 91 per day on Friday to 114 on Monday. The state identified 296 new cases since Friday’s report, including 112 new cases in the latest batch of test results. The 7-day average had been under 100 since June 15, when it dropped from 112 to 89 cases per day.

