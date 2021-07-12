Cancel
Toledo, OH

Countdown to Solheim: Updated team standings for July 12

By The Blade
Toledo Blade
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solheim Cup is coming to Inverness Club in 2021 and, to help local golf fans track participants, each week The Blade will provide updated team points standings. Team USA uses the top seven players from its Solheim Cup points standings, along with the top two players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings who haven’t already qualified, and three captain selections.

www.toledoblade.com

