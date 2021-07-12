Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

What happens when people call the police … and cops don’t come? Washington is about to find out.

By Scott A. Davis
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOSES LAKE, WA – What happens when you call for help and no one comes? People in Moses Lake and other Washington communities are about to find out. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr has been sounding the alarm since May about a package of new “police reform” laws that have been passed and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee. Now, the Chief said police will follow the law.

www.lawenforcementtoday.com

Comments / 1

Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Kentucky State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Padden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police Accountability#Police Reform#Fraternal Order Of Police#House#Waspc#Wcia#The Progress Network#Crosscut#Granite State#Nhpolitics#Team Mowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
EconomyABC News

Walmart says it will pay 100% of college tuition plus books for its employees

Walmart is investing in its employees' higher education. The company said Tuesday that it would pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program in an effort to help build avenues for success and long-term career opportunities without the burden of education debt. The company, which also owns and operates Sam's Club, said it was committing nearly $1 billion over the next five years to the career training and development program.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky wins gold, Biles drops out of all-around

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win. Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 1

Community Policy