96-year-old Venice grandmother skydives in honor of late grandson

VENICE, Fla.– When 96-year-old Betty Weiblinger was asked recently about a dream she had yet to fulfill in her life, she didn’t have to do much thinking.

Betty had always wanted to skydive.

Everyone in Betty’s Venice senior living community laughed at the idea, except for Tanja Kociski.

“I had to do this for her,” Tanja, who serves as the healthy lifestyles director at Elmcroft of Bella Vita, said.

Tanja learned that Betty had plans to skydive for her 90th birthday with her grandson, Devin.

Bad weather forced their trip to be canceled and Devin unexpectedly passed away two years ago in a car accident. He was 34-years-old.

“That was hard because he was so young,” Betty said.

Soon, Tanja got to work on helping fulfill Betty’s wish. Skydive of Sarasota coordinated the jump.

“Right away I knew she would be fine,” Eric Peterson, the company’s owner, said.

Betty made the freefall in May.

“I just don’t have the words to describe how wonderful it was,” Betty said. “Live while you can… Every day is a gift.”