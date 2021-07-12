Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Venice, FL

96-year-old Venice grandmother skydives in honor of late grandson

By Sean Martinelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozseo_0auqn7iI00

VENICE, Fla.– When 96-year-old Betty Weiblinger was asked recently about a dream she had yet to fulfill in her life, she didn’t have to do much thinking.

Betty had always wanted to skydive.

Everyone in Betty’s Venice senior living community laughed at the idea, except for Tanja Kociski.

“I had to do this for her,” Tanja, who serves as the healthy lifestyles director at Elmcroft of Bella Vita, said.

Tanja learned that Betty had plans to skydive for her 90th birthday with her grandson, Devin.

Bad weather forced their trip to be canceled and Devin unexpectedly passed away two years ago in a car accident. He was 34-years-old.

“That was hard because he was so young,” Betty said.

Soon, Tanja got to work on helping fulfill Betty’s wish. Skydive of Sarasota coordinated the jump.

“Right away I knew she would be fine,” Eric Peterson, the company’s owner, said.

Betty made the freefall in May.

“I just don’t have the words to describe how wonderful it was,” Betty said. “Live while you can… Every day is a gift.”

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Venice, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Venice, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
EconomyABC News

Walmart says it will pay 100% of college tuition plus books for its employees

Walmart is investing in its employees' higher education. The company said Tuesday that it would pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program in an effort to help build avenues for success and long-term career opportunities without the burden of education debt. The company, which also owns and operates Sam's Club, said it was committing nearly $1 billion over the next five years to the career training and development program.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky wins gold, Biles drops out of all-around

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win. Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy