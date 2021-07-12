3 Philadelphia Eagles all-stars snubbed in two recent positional rankings

Okay, this one has to fall into the category somewhere between blatant disrespect and one of those ‘out of sight and out of mind scenarios’. The Philadelphia Eagles, a little over three years ago, took home the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year Award at the NFL Honors just one night before Super Bowl 52, and here we are. We’re just a smidge over three years since that announcement, and even though four starters that were on that roster are still on this team, no one acts as if Philly’s line is elite.