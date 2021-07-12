Matthew Stafford will finally define his NFL legacy with LA Rams
The LA Rams, without their deliberate effort, have placed a fork into the career path of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the past, he has been a quarterback without the benefit of a dependable running attack. So his offenses over the years have been about passing the ball down the field. While that set the defensive focus upon defending the pass, it also ensured that the passer would get his throws.ramblinfan.com
Comments / 0