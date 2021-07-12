Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Hispanic Homeownership Increasing Faster Than Other Ethnicities

By Eric C. Peck
dsnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Redfin has found that Hispanic homeowners in the U.S. are more likely than people of other races or ethnicities to receive financial help making their housing payments. That familial support helps explain why the Hispanic homeownership rate has steadily risen over the last six years, with 50.1% of Hispanic or Latino Americans owning their home in 2020, up from 45.4% in 2014. The Hispanic homeownership rate has increased faster than the rate for white or Black Americans over the same time period.

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#Hispanic People#Ethnicities#Homeownership#Latino Americans#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

HVS: Q2 2021 Homeownership and Vacancy Rates

The Census Bureau released the Residential Vacancies and Homeownership report for Q2 2021. It is likely the results of this survey were significantly distorted by the pandemic. This report is frequently mentioned by analysts and the media to track household formation, the homeownership rate, and the homeowner and rental vacancy...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Homeownership Challenges Prompt Increased Condo Sales, Prices

As lack of affordability and inventory, intense competition, and other expenses such as property taxes and maintenance costs contribute to a toughening market for home-owning hopefuls, some are looking to condominiums as an alternative. That increased interest is contributing to a rise in competition and price for the average condo,...
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Boise rent prices continue to increase faster than anywhere else

The average cost of rent in Boise continues to rise — faster than anywhere else in the country. In February, we told you about how Boise rents increased faster than anywhere in the US in the past year. At that time, according to an ApartmentList.com study, Rent in Boise jumped 12.4% from January 2020 to January 2021.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Poll: Borrower Satisfaction Up, Could Be Short-Lived

A J.D. Power-published survey that rates customers' experience with their mortgage servicers showed an increase of overall satisfaction by a significant six points during the past year, as the industry combined relief efforts and pivoted to digital solutions in order to help clients weather the effects of a global health crisis. That said, the data analytics and consumer intelligence company's 2021 U.S. Primary Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study indicated that, as stated in a press release, "the pandemic-driven goodwill belies a larger collection of client-satisfaction challenges, especially for bank-affiliated lenders. As loan forbearance programs come to an end and more normalized customer interactions resume, traditional banks are starting to lose their edge over non-bank lenders."
BusinessKXLY

3 Steps to $750,000 in Social Security Benefits

Could you retire on $750,000? That’s how much some of the richest retirees have handed to them in Social Security benefits over their lifetimes. Even if you plan for a more luxurious retirement, there’s no doubt that kind of cash could go a long way toward paying for it. Claiming...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Investors Replenishing Housing Stock in 19 Major Markets

Investors are snapping up single-family properties, which already are in short supply, at a quickening pace, research shows. That often puts the everyday house hunter in competition with professional buyers who almost always have an upper hand, but an Investor Report from from economists at Realtor.com shows that, in a few big markets, rather than exacerbating the inventory shortage, investors are actually helping to replenish the number of homes for sale.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Pending Home Sales Fall 1.9% in June

"Pending sales have see-sawed since January, indicating a turning point for the market," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's Chief Economist. "Buyers are still interested and want to own a home, but record-high home prices are causing some to retreat. The moderate slowdown in sales is largely due to the huge spike in home prices. The Midwest region offers the most affordable costs for a home and hence that region has seen better sales activity compared to other areas in recent months."
KidsFOXBusiness

Millions of eligible children may miss out on expanded Child Tax Credit, study finds

The IRS is missing the required information for millions of American households that could potentially qualify to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit, a new report shows. About 4 million or more children in low-income families risk missing out on the monthly payments this year if the IRS does not receive their identification and payment information, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Many of these families became eligible for the first time under the terms of the American Rescue Plan.
EconomyWINKNEWS.com

States that cut off jobless aid aren’t seeing a hiring boom

In May, Missouri Governor Michael Parson explained he was directing the state to cut off $300 in weekly jobless payments about three months before the federally funded benefits were due to expire in September. The “excessive” aid had “incentivized people to stay out of the workforce,” he said. But Parson’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy