Hispanic Homeownership Increasing Faster Than Other Ethnicities

A new report from Redfin has found that Hispanic homeowners in the U.S. are more likely than people of other races or ethnicities to receive financial help making their housing payments. That familial support helps explain why the Hispanic homeownership rate has steadily risen over the last six years, with 50.1% of Hispanic or Latino Americans owning their home in 2020, up from 45.4% in 2014. The Hispanic homeownership rate has increased faster than the rate for white or Black Americans over the same time period.