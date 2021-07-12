Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

The ghost hour is approaching. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is a new version of the original Sucker Punch title, which in addition to adding some better ones, will also incorporate the Iki Island expansion, available as part of the package. There are still a few weeks until the game goes on sale, but PlayStation Store has already revealed how much space we will need on the PS5 SSD to be able to install the title. Based on this information, about 60 GB, which is about 10 GB more than the previous version.