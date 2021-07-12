Cancel
Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding Director's Cut is an extended playable experience for those that loved Hideo Kojima's breakout title from his new video game studio. This edition of the game was revealed with a clever Metal Gear Solid nod and offers additional experiences to explore when building bridges and going through a plethora of existential crises. While the game itself says "director's cut" in the title, Kojima doesn't want fans to think of it this way. In true Kojima fashion, he had a slightly different approach to explaining the world around him.

