Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief

HBO has ordered a pilot script based on Octavia Butler’s novel “Fledgling” from the Emmy-nominated drama series “Lovecraft Country’s” writers and co-EPs Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan I. Kidd. Among the executive producers for the book-to-screen adaptation is Issa Rae, creator and star of “Insecure,” and J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). The pilot, which hails from Warner Bros. Television, is currently in development. Per the book’s description, “Fledgling,” which was originally published in 2005, is the story of an apparently young, amnesiac girl whose alarmingly inhuman needs and abilities lead her to a startling conclusion: she is in fact...