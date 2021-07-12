Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief
Netflix and Gold House have created a partnership called “Netflix Gold” to amplify API stories, artists, and creators. The partnership marks an evolution for the nonprofit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) cultural leaders behind Gold House. By expanding their support beyond films for Asian audiences, Gold House will work closely with Netflix to amplify all culturally relevant stories (inclusive of films, series, documentaries, and stand-ups) and will engage the API community through private and public experiences to celebrate diverse, multidimensional storytelling.www.nhregister.com
