Boruto Debuts Boro's Monstrous Final Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally unleashed Boruto Uzumaki's Byakugan, but with a surprisingly dark twist! The Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the anime's take on the Kawaki saga continues with the newest episode, and unfortunately we have finally gotten the real reason behind the arc's name. As we have seen Jigen and the members of Kara make their move, their focus on Kawaki and Boruto's Karma use has been one of the more intriguing mysteries of the fights thus far. Even teasing that the two of them would lead to a second Infinite Tsukuyomi, and now we have gotten the reason why.