Boruto Debuts Boro's Monstrous Final Form

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted Boro's monstrous final form with the newest episode of the series! The anime has now kicked off the second phase of the ongoing Kawaki saga with the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it has brought Boruto and the new Team 7 line up against a new member of Kara, Boro, as they attempt to save Naruto from his current coffin prison. The previous episode of the series revealed just how tough of an opponent he's going to be thanks to the scientific ninja tools in his body, but the newest episode revealed just how tough.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

#Final Form#Naruto Next Generations#Twitter
