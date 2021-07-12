Golden: Big 12 media days is missing a huge star this week

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. An all-time great. Bidding a final farewell to Dicky Maegle, a Rice All-American running back and a pivotal figure in one of the most famous bowl games ever played. And, yes, he was a Taylor Duck. He battled Alzheimer’s for years before dying on July 4. He had a highly decorated career at Rice, has been inducted into four different Halls of Fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame, played seven NFL seasons as a former first round draft pick as a defensive back, finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys and was a successful hotel operator in Houston. But some would say his crowning moment came in the 1954 Cotton Bowl when the Owls crushed an Alabama team quarterbacked by Bart Starr. Maegle, whose brother Bobby was the nation’s winningest high school baseball coach at Lubbock Monterey, was “credited” with 265 yards on just 11 carries. I say credited because he was sprinting down the Alabama sideline for an easy 95-yard touchdown run when Crimson Tide fullback Tommy Lewis came off the bench to tackle him. Maegle was awarded the score in a play that drew so much national attention that he and Lewis were flown to New York to be on the Ed Sullivan Show and were actually booked to share a room at the Waldorf Astoria. Maegle told me years later that he was a bit miffed because they shared billing on one of college football’s most historic plays even though Lewis was the villain. Had a great interview with Lewis as well before he died in 2014, and the two are forever intertwined in one of the most bizarre plays ever.