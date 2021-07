Samsung will unveil its 2021 foldable phones in just a few weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already looks like the foldable to beat this year. But there’s an even more exciting foldable that might launch later this year, the kind of phone everyone will pay attention to. That’s Google’s Pixel Fold that appeared in several rumors already. An insider familiar with display industry secrets indicates that the Pixel Fold has a late 2021 release date. But the same person also says that Google might launch a Pixel phone with a rollable screen after that. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally...