Got Bikes? Donate ’em!

By Sebastian Onate
Davis Enterprise
 15 days ago

The Bike Campaign needs your serviceable bikes. The nonprofit volunteer organization’s No. 1 goal is to reduce traffic congestion around schools while increasing bike safety. www.TheBikeCampaign.com for more information. Contact Maria Contreras Tebbutt at 530-753-1125 or funmaria@sbcglobal.net for dropoff locations and times.

