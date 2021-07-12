Got Bikes? Donate ’em!

In Albany, SEFCU will make a donation to the Special Olympics for every medal won by the Team USA in the Olympics in Tokyo. The money will support Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches preparing for national competition in 2022. The credit union will donate $500 for every gold, $250 for every silver and $125 for every bronze medal won by the USA Olympics Team in Tokyo to Special Olympics New York’s own USA Games delegation. Fans are invited to support the SEFCU campaign by making a donation at sefcu.com/olympics. The Special Olympics USA Games will be held June 5-12, 2022, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Team New York will include approximately 150 athletes and coaches in 14 sports: basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, tennis, triathlon, track & field and volleyball. They will go up against more than 5,500 athletes from across the country and the Caribbean.