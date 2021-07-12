Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Registrar of voters seeks temporary site managers for recall election

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 15 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary site managers to operate assigned in-person voting locations for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election, it was announced Monday.

Site managers earn $20 per hour and work approximately 125 hours over a five-week period.

For the upcoming election, in-person voting locations will be open for four days instead of one. The registrar's office will hire election workers rather than use volunteer poll workers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period.

Site managers will be required to train and lead election workers while representing the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner, a statement from the registrar reads. The office is seeking people who are "team players, exhibit strong leadership skills and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times."

Site managers work up to three days a week during the pre-election weeks, attend training to learn procedures, tasks, and responsibilities and train their election workers.

They must be available to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on assigned workdays but may be required to work more than eight hours a day and will work some weekends.

On Election Day, Sept. 14, site managers must work from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The registrar's office is working with Public Health Services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Recommended personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to workers so they can conduct the election process safely.

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese are also needed. If you are fluent in one of those languages, be sure to indicate it on your application.

Site manager applications are available online. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.

