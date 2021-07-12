Cancel
Nearly 60% in US say they are ‘thriving’ — the highest in over 13 years, poll finds

By Tribune Content Agency
Bangor Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Americans saying they are satisfied with their lives has reached a 13-year high, according to a new poll. The Gallup poll released last week found the percentage of people in the United States who are considered “thriving” and the percentage who reported daily enjoyment have increased since earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. Levels of stress and worry have also fallen as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted across the U.S.

