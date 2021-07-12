Cancel
Spirit Lake, ID

Wildfire burning near Spirit Lake prompts evacuation warnings

KXLY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — People are being told to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice due to a fire burning near Spirit Lake. Anyone who lives at addresses 23000-24000 on Highway 41, Clagstone Road, Elies Lane, Flatiron Drive and Huntsman Way must be ready to leave at any time. Additionally, people living on Blanchard Cutoff, Al’s Welding Road, Tree Root Court, Sierra Lane, Cory Road, Rigby Way and Hero Avenue must be ready to leave, as well.

www.kxly.com

