Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon

We finally have a bit more details regarding the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons supplement, Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. Thanks to some recently acquired press assets as well as a brief Q&A session with the book's designers and writers, we have gotten a few more details about what players can expect when picking this book up. First and foremost, aside from this being based on material from Magic: The Gathering, Strixhaven is a continuation of the genre-bending that Dungeons and Dragons have been introducing more of throughout their bigger supplements. For example, Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft includes plenty of settings, creatures, encounters, and a whole host of optional rules and features to help your campaigns dip into dark fantasy and horror storytelling. With Strixhaven, its entire conceit is bringing in YA fiction and magical school tropes to the acclaimed tabletop RPG.