Help Wanted, Now hiring, Apply within. Everywhere you look, it's a sign of the times. “It really is a market for people seeking jobs to find one, and it’s tough for employers to find someone,” says Don Morris, Executive Director of Oklahoma Works, a state agency aimed at helping employees get the jobs they want and making sure companies have the employees they need. He says currently there are 60.5% of Oklahomans working. That's 33rd in the nation.