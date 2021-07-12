Cancel
The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

By Allie Hogan
Best Life
 15 days ago
The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.

