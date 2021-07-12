10 Yoga Poses to Help Prevent Dead Butt Syndrome

Yoga is hailed as being gentler on the joints than other forms of exercise, and it may even alleviate joint pain—which makes it an ideal choice for older individuals who need to engage in more low-impact forms of fitness or do a little bodily rehab. This doesn't mean, however, that it's not without its own risks when it comes to joint health. In fact, joint injuries are some of the most common types of yoga injuries. But that doesn't mean you should abstain from yoga altogether if you're concerned about wear and tear on your body.