Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Burglar After He Saws into Columbia City Bar’s Safe

By Public Affairs
 16 days ago
Officers caught a burglar hiding in a Columbia City bar early Saturday after the business’s owner spotted the man on security cameras and called police.

Around 4:30, the business owner called police and said he saw a burglar on a security camera inside the bar and believed the suspect was sawing into something.

Officers arrived in the 3800 block of S Ferdinand and fond the suspect had pried open the front door of the business before using a portable saw to break into a safe inside. Police then found the 27-year-old suspect in the business’s kitchen and took him into custody.

Police recovered several bags of money from the 27-year-old suspect–along with a portable saw and other tools–and booked him into the King County Jail for burglary, as well as three burglary warrants. Police are also investigating whether this break-in may be connected to other similar burglaries in the area.

