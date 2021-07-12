Cancel
California State

4 million acres consumed last year; wildfires impact California the most

By David Heacock
Lassen County News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfires have ravaged the American West in the recent past. Of the 10 costliest wildfires on record, only two occurred prior to 2017, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And this year is shaping up to be more of the same. When considering total acres burned, 2020 was very close to being the most destructive wildfire year on record; as of the start of summer, 2021 is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers.

