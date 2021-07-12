Beckwourth Complex Fire evacuation orders reduced for some areas
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement regarding changes to evacuation orders at noon Monday, July 12. Be aware that changing conditions in fire activity may cause this area to escalate to an Evacuation Order at any time. Be aware that traffic interruptions may exist due to emergency personnel working in the area. Drive with your lights on and yield to emergency personnel. See the attached information on precautions you should take when returning home after wildfire.www.lassennews.com
