Ørsted hires McCurry for key spot on government affairs team

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Murphy administration official Davon McCurry has been named the deputy head of market and government affairs for Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind development that is dramatically ramping up its positions in the state. McCurry will be responsible for understanding the multi-dimensional landscape of people and policies that...

