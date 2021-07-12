Dustin Poirier Opens As Betting Favorite For Title Fight Against Oliveira
Top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has opened as the betting favorite for his expected title fight against Charles Oliveira. Poirier seemingly secured his place opposite the UFC Lightweight Champion inside the Octagon with a second victory this year over Conor McGregor at UFC 264. In the headlining fight of one of the biggest UFC events of the year so far, the two 155-pound stars looked set to conclude their heated rivalry with a memorable trilogy fight. But the ending to the bout has certainly left the door open for a fourth meeting.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0