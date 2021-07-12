Bill Barnhart, longtime Tribune business columnist, dies at 74
William E. Barnhart was a Chicago Tribune reporter, editor and columnist whose work over 29 years focused heavily on covering economics and the stock market. “He was the consummate professional who was very knowledgeable and very humble,” said Mary Jane Grandinetti, a former Tribune business editor and a former South Side neighbor. “He was the calm in the storm no matter what was going on around him, but he was also a lot of fun.”www.chicagotribune.com
Comments / 0