Mississippi State

Walls mayor looking to develop Mississippi River port facility

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
WALLS, Miss. — Keidron Henderson, mayor of Walls Miss., said he’d like to see state and federal leaders keep 1,600 acres just south of Walls on their radar.

Henderson said leaders need to pay a visit to the site and consider it for a possible Mississippi River port facility in Desoto County.

A little over seven miles south of Walls, near the Tunica County line, lies 1,600 acres on an Entergy Mega Site.

Henderson said this could totally change the undeveloped western edge of the county.

”It is right next to I-69 and it’s near the Memphis airport 21 miles away,” Henderson said. “61 is right there. 55 is right there; the Mississippi River backs up to it.”

Henderson said the major impact of a port on the community is that jobs there could pay as much as $28-30 an hour.

”Absolutely, it would be life-changing,” Henderson said.

Henderson told us that so far no company has committed to the property but he and county leaders are working to get business developers and Washington officials to possibly pay it a visit this fall.

”Our county supervisors along with leaders have had their eyes on that 1,600 acres for years. I will tell you would be life-changing for the area and for the people who work in the county at large,” the mayor said.

