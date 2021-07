Hop aboard a Hudson River cruise to marvel at the region’s many breathtaking historic sites, natural landmarks, and wildlife. Who wants to remain indoors when the Hudson River beckons? Local river cruises showcase the very best of the region’s wildlife, natural wonders, and historic sites. Vessels glide past notable landmarks like Bannerman Castle, Vanderbilt Mansion, the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, and the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, to name a few. Climb aboard these river cruises for glorious sunsets, live music and dancing, and, of course, spectacular Hudson Valley views.