If he's being honest, Austin Jordan wanted to commit -- multiple times -- but as the summer approached he was still torn. That left the four-star cornerback from Class 5A state champion Denton (Texas) Ryan to take three official visits to each of his finalists. It was Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas -- in that order -- with the last being Jordan's first time back on the Forty Acres and of course his first time getting to chat up Steve Sarkisian and Terry Joseph since taking over in Austin.