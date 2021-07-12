Cancel
Cassius Marsh Sounds Off on Jaguars' Coaching 'Speeches' in 2020

By John Shipley
Cassius Marsh's tenure in Jacksonville didn't exactly last very long last season, but it appears to be a tenure that the veteran linebacker will remember well for one reason.

During an appearance on the '2 Bears, 1 Cave' podcast with comedian Tom Segura (around the 32:00 mark), the former Jaguars defender recalled his experience with the Jaguars and an "unnamed" coach's ability to give speeches and motivate the locker room -- though it isn't hard to decipher exactly which coach Marsh may be referring to.

"You know what is really bad, though? When you have a head coach that is just awful at speeches. It is -- oh it is tough. It's tough," Marsh said.

"I'll just say, you know, I spent a little time with the Jaguars this last season. And I won't say what position this coach held, but it was a pretty high level, you know what I mean? ... And he was god awful."

Considering Marsh already referred to the coach as a head coach, it is safe to assume Marsh was referring to former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, who was fired on Jan. 4 after the team finished 1-15, holding the worst record in the league.

"It was just a lot of cussing. It was a lot of cussing and it was like the most plain, like just no, there is no depth behind," Marsh said.

"There is no like -- you know what though? This particular coach, and mind you, one of the guys, I don't know, he was an offensive lineman back in the day. So I think that might have something to do with it."

Considering Marsh said the coach was also a former offensive lineman, like Marrone, there isn't much ambiguity here. Marrone led the Jaguars for four seasons, finishing with a 23-43 regular-season record and a 2-1 record in the postseason, but Marrone was unable to turn the Jaguars around after hard slumps in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Marrone was fired in 2020 after the Jaguars turned in the worst season in franchise history in terms of wins and losses. The former offensive lineman and NFL offensive line coach now leads the Alabama Crimson Tide's line as their position coach.

Marsh appeared in four games for the Jaguars last season, recording nine tackles and one quarterback hit. His Jaguars tenure consisted of 107 snaps, or 32% of the team's defensive snaps in the first four weeks. His Jaguars tenure was short, but it was one he clearly wasn't too fond of.

"It just wasn't good man. It just kind of like brought like -- If you were hyped up and ready to go, like, he might have brought your level down a little bit," Marsh said.

The Jaguars, of course, no longer have to concern themselves with Marrone's ability to motivate the locker room and lead them on Sundays. Marrone's tenure as head coach has ended, Marsh has moved to different teams, and the Jaguars are now led by first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

