The famous protagonist of It, Bill Skarsgard, sounded like part of the cast of John Wick 4. The actor confirmed his presence and explained why he will be. John Wick It has become, inadvertently, one of the most recognized sagas in action cinema. With Keanu Reeves’ relentless lead performance, the franchise has become one of the most striking in the genre. However, something in which they have been improving throughout the three films already released, is the distribution. Little by little, great stars of Hollywood to give more weight to the sequence. Ian McShane, Halle berry Y Laurence Fishburne came together at some point in history.