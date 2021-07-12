Joshua Jackson on his ‘evil’ role in true crime drama ‘Dr. Death’

Dr. Death (Peacock) - This new series, inspired by the terrifying hit true crime podcast from Wondery, stars Joshua Jackson as the real-life Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. And as victims piled up, two fellow physicians — neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) — as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. The series explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. All eight episodes drop today. This. Is. Must. See. TV.