Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Wetsuits, Sunscreen, and Surf Gear to Wear in the Water This Summer, According to Surfers

By Ella Riley-Adam s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve been harboring a desire to pick up surfing, a new board, or one of the best wetsuits for women, now might be a perfect time. The Olympics will include the sport for the first time this year, so elite athletes will be providing bountiful inspiration in the waves of Chiba, Japan. The pandemic saw a boom of board sales meaning beginners certainly won’t be lonesome in most lineups. And a set of organizations are making the sport more accessible and inviting. In New York, the Laru Beya Collective is helping BIPOC youth get water safety training and surf lessons in the Far Rockaways. Queer Surf Club is connecting LGBTQ+ surfers around the world. The founders of Textured Waves advocate for greater diversity in the lineup, while SurfearNEGRA is providing scholarships for girls of color to attend surf camp.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Surf Culture#The Laru Beya Collective#Bipoc#The Far Rockaways#Queer Surf Club#Lgbtq#Matchesfashion Com#Italian#Swami#Kaili#Textured Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Surfing
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

As summer heats up, experts break down the best way to use sunscreen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the summer sun starts to heat up, skincare experts are reminding people that sunscreen is more important this time of the year than any. And with so many different brands and types to choose from, one local expert offered tips on how consumers can choose which ones are most effective.
Seattle, WAKING-5

This boat is the best way to enjoy a summer day on NW waters

SEATTLE — Looking for a great way to celebrate summer? Signature Yachts has you covered with the gorgeous Beneteau Oceanis 51.1. The Beneteau is French-designed and built. The boat is east and fun to sail, but she's also spacious and has tons of amenities that made it perfect for socializing.
Boats & Watercraftsmensjournal.com

Grab These Boating Gear Essentials for a Summer on the Water

Summer is better when you spend it on the water. While lounging by the beach or pool is nice, the real power move is to kick back on the deck of a boat (and maybe throw on some Jimmy Buffett). But before you leave the dock behind, make sure you bring the right gear along with you: This essential boating gear guide will ensure you’re prepared for a full day on the water.
Skin Carewmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: How to pick the best sunscreen for best skin protection

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -– We are smack dab in the middle of summer. Mask-free and carefree. But there is one thing you should not forget while enjoying the summer sun: your sunscreen! But how do you know if you’re choosing the right one?. More than one out of every...
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

The 6 Best Vegan Ice Creams of Summer 2021, According to Me

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There came a point, sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, when the balance in the frozen aisle seemed to tip. In some parts of Brooklyn, anyway, vegan ice creams now outnumber the cow-made stuff. And unlike the ’70s era look that previously plagued these vegan options, the current roster of plant-based cartons looks goooood. But savvy branding doesn’t always equal delicious, as I must remind myself. I love an arbitrary food challenge, so I set out to try as many nondairy ice creams as I could get my spoon into. My freezer got pretty chaotic, but I persevered through the too hard, too watery, and too banana-y to find the best vegan pints out there. Whether you’re a fro-yo stan or an EVOO enthusiast or an eco-warrior looking to cut back on animal products, these have you covered.
Lifestylemensjournal.com

The Only Trail Gear You Need, According to a Backpacking Guide

As an overnight backpacking guide in Yosemite, I’ve learned the difference between agony and bliss in the backcountry boils down to practicality and reliability of my trail gear—most specifically when it comes down to clothes. Since backpacking is a minimalist venture, my wardrobe usually consists of one specialized outfit I can rely on to keep me warm, dry, and otherwise comfortable for days on end in the elements. This is the trail gear that comes with me on every trip.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Keep Crushing Summer with the Best New Outdoor Gear of July 2021

In case you didn't hear, summer outdoor activities are in full swing... quite literally. This Thursday marks the return of the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championships, where the country's top lumberjacks (and jills) bust out their finest axes and saws to chop and slash their way to woodcutting glory. Taking place...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why Is the Fashion World Still Obsessed With This Olympian’s Sunglasses?

Last week, Johnny Valencia of Pechuga Vintage posted a photo of Trinidadian Olympian Alto Boldon from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Boldon, who ended up winning the silver medal for the Men’s 100 meter race, was wearing a standard running leotard with a pair of silver, reflective sunglasses that went not over his ears, but over his head. Fittingly called “OVERTHETOP,” the Oakley pair morphed Boldon into a speedy dystopian character out of Mad Max.
Swimming & Surfingmix929.com

Surfing-Proud surfers ready to wave hello at first Games

TOKYO (Reuters) – American surfer Caroline Marks eyes the Pacific Ocean carefully before expertly catching a wave and launching into a routine of slashing turns and jumps, fine-tuning her tricks ahead of surfing’s long-awaited Olympic debut on Sunday. The campaign to have the sport included in the Games was going...
LifestyleT3.com

Best summer running gear: don't let the heatwave slow you down

Don't want to give up running in the hot weather but don't want to risk a heatstroke? You'll need best summer running gear. On the list below, you'll find summer-ready running caps, shorts, tops and hydration packs so you can keep on pounding the pavement, even in the heat. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy