Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Victim in crash on US-131 remains in critical condition, according to family

By Kellen Voss
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiPgU_0auqiuBp00

The victim who was ejected upon impact during a one-vehicle crash that happened on US-131 last week remains in critical condition, according to family.

Family identified the victim in a GoFundMe posted this weekend. According to her mother, 15-year-old Mirelis, known by family as Mirelita, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Mirelita's boyfriend was the 15-year-old who passed away in the crash.

If you would like the family with medical expenses, you can contribute through their GoFundMe page here .

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Orono, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Second victim of deadly crash in Orono is identified

The second of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night has been identified as Sam Schuneman. Minnesota Hockey, the governing body of youth hockey in Minnesota, first identified Schuneman, whose family has since confirmed his death in social media posts. Schuneman was the front seat passenger in a...
Twin Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

UPDATE: One man dead, another in critical condition after crash

TWIN FALLS — A southern Idaho man is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash near Twin Falls. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 30 at North 2700 East, west of the city. Police reports show Chase L. Miller,...
KSAT 12

Man in critical condition after high-speed crash near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle at a high rate of speed near downtown. The crash happened around 9 p.m., Tuesday, on Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street. Police said the...
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Early morning hit-and-run crash leaves one person in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition following a hit and run crash in Indio Wednesday morning. Police said the crash happened on Avenue 48 near Jackson Street at around 2 a.m. The crash was between a Chevy Malibu and a silver 2002 Ford pick-up truck. The driver of the Malibu was taken to Desert Regional The post Early morning hit-and-run crash leaves one person in critical condition appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition following Desert Hot Springs crash

A motorcylist remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a collision in Desert Hot Springs. The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dillon Road and Atlantic Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound on Dillon Road when a Nissan Sentra traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of him.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

Authorities ID victim in fatal US 53 crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified Steven Snider, 66, as the Rice Lake, Wisconsin, man who was killed Tuesday, July 20. Snider died after the pickup truck he was driving struck the rear of a Douglas County Highway Department tractor performing mowing operations along U.S. Highway 53 around 9:30 a.m. The county worker driving the tractor, 22-year-old Erika Olson, received minor injuries.
Palm Harbor, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Two in critical condition after McMullen Booth Road crash in Palm Harbor

A man and a woman were critically injured in a crash about 7:35 a.m. Friday on McMullen Booth Road in Palm Harbor, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. The woman, 79, was driving a sport utility vehicle north on McMullen Booth Road with a man, 84, as the passenger. As they were just south of Tampa Road, a 21-year-old woman driving a car north on the same road crossed over the raised median and crashed nearly head-on into the SUV, troopers said.
Fenwick Island, DEWBOC

70 Year Old Man Driving Scooter In Critical Condition After Crash

Fenwick Island, DE- A 70-year-old Selbyville man is in critical condition after a crash on Lighthouse Rd in Fenwick Island. This occurred shortly after noon on Thursday. A 64-year-old Selbyville man, driving a Chevrolet Express Van tried to make a left-turn from the westbound lane of Lighthouse Rd and into the parking lot of the Fenwick Hardware Store.
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-skip crash in east Columbus

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-skip crash in east Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3y2YTEw. Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-skip crash in east Columbus. Columbus City Council to vote on increasing dirt bike, ATV fines. Evening Weather Forecast 07-25-2021. Sheriff's office uses Franklin County Fair to build relationships with public. Coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy