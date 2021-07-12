Victim in crash on US-131 remains in critical condition, according to family

The victim who was ejected upon impact during a one-vehicle crash that happened on US-131 last week remains in critical condition, according to family.

Family identified the victim in a GoFundMe posted this weekend. According to her mother, 15-year-old Mirelis, known by family as Mirelita, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Mirelita's boyfriend was the 15-year-old who passed away in the crash.

